Nollywood Actor Reportedly Shot By Ogun Police Officer, Battles For Life

Popular Yoruba actor and movie director, identified as Azeez Ololade Ijaduade, has been shot by a trigger-happy policeman in Iperu, Ogun State.

It was gathered that the horrible development was made known by his colleague, Abiodun Adebanjo, in a post shared on Instagram, on Sunday.

Abiodun disclosed that Ijaduade is currently battling for his life at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital and pleaded with anyone with the contact of the Inspector General of Police or Commissioner to reach out to them.

He wrote: “Please, we need help in Iperu. My director, Azeez Ijaduade, @kingzeez1, was shot by a Nigeria Police personnel.

“He is presently at Babcock University Teaching Hospital.

“Anybody with the contacts of the Police IG or Commissioner should reach out.”