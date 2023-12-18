Ogun Lawmaker Assaults Policeman (Video)

A federal lawmaker from Ogun State, identified as Tunji Akinosi, was spotted in a viral video seen by People Gazette, physically assaulting a police officer at the Iganmode Day celebration in the Sango-Otta area of the state.

It was gathered that Hon. Tunji, representing Ado/Odo Ota Federal Constituency, was seen, over the weekend, shouting at the policeman, while he was being held by some persons at the event.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that in May, the Lawmaker knocked down a female trader with his vehicle near Onikan Stadium in Lagos state and violently attacked a witness for recording the incident with her phone.

A trader fell after Akinosi’s black Prado SUV hit him on Monday afternoon, about 50 metres away from Onikan Stadium, opposite Zone 2, according to Olamide Thomas, who witnessed the accident.

READ MORE: One Dead, Nine Injured As Armed Robbers Attack Ogun Poly

Thomas said that she rushed to help the young seller and watched Akinosi’s driver come out of the car to tell the victim a flippant “sorry.”

He wanted to enter the car and continue driving without paying any further attention to the injured seller groaning in pain when the witness and other bystanders refused to let him go. They asked him to properly apologise to the seller.