Omashola Ties Knot With Long-Term Girlfriend

Former Big Brother Naija star, Omashola has officially wedded his long-time partner and the mother of his child, Brittany Malin.

Days ago, the Pepper Dem Gang star took to his Instagram to announce his impending wedding while sharing captivating pre-wedding photos, hinting at the forthcoming grand celebration.

In the vivid photos, the 42-year-old Omashola looked happy, joined by his cute son and soon-to-be spouse. Many famous people attended the traditional wedding, including his fellow Big Brother Naija alumni.

Following the glamour, Mercy Eke stole the spotlight with her bold fashion statement. The renowned fashionista confidently wore a striking male cultural outfit, perfectly tailored to blend with Omashola’s groomsmen, showcasing her unique fashion flair.

As the wedding festivities unfolded, social media platforms were filled with glimpses of the joyous occasion, providing fans with an exclusive look into the celebration.

Watch the video below …