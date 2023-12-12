Osimhen Battles Messi, Ronaldo For IFFHS Men’s World Best Player Award 2023

Barely few hours after winning Africa best player award in Morocco, on Monday, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics has shortlisted striker Victor Osimhen for the men’s 2023 best player award.

Osimhen will face off against Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Antoine Griezman, and Bukayo Saka.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne, Martin Odegaard, Mohamed Salah, and Vinicius Jr. are also on the list.

Nicolo Barella, Bruno Fernandes, Romelu Lukaku, Alphonso Davies, Bernardo Silva, Kim Min-jae, Rúben Dias, İlkay Gündoğan, Rodri, Lautaro Martínez, and German Cano are included too.

Recall that the Nigerian international was top scorer in Serie A last season with 26 goals from 32 appearances and was named Italian Footballers’ Association (AIC) Serie A Player of the Year for the 2022/23 season./