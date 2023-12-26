Over 115 Killed As Plateau Villages Suffer Christmas Eve Attacks

Over 115 persons have been confirmed dead following attacks by gunmen on communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas (LGA) of Plateau State.

The gunmen launched the attacks on residents of the two LGAs, including Mangu, at about 10 pm on Sunday.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau who said the death toll from the incident has risen to 115, disclosed this during an interview with Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

The governor added that about 15 people were buried on Tuesday morning in Mangu LGA alone, adding that over 15 villages were invaded.

“Just when we had finished preparations for Christmas, unprovoked attacks were unleashed on our communities.

“As I am talking to you, in Mangu Local Government alone, we buried 15 people. As at this morning, in Bokkos, we are counting over 100 corpses. Not to talk of that of Barkin-Ladi,” Mutfwang said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Alfred Alabo, the police spokesperson in the State, said Okoro Alawari, the State’s Commissioner of Police, has ordered the relocation of his Deputy in charge of operations to Bokkos LGA.

Alawari also directed the deployment of “high-power delegation of well armed operational forces to the troubled areas to prevent further attacks and also assess the level of damages in the affected areas.”

“The commissioner of police Plateau State command, CP Okoro J. Alawari, psc expresses grieve over the deadly attacks that took place in some remote villages of Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau state.

“The attacks were carried out by some yet to identified assailants on the 24/12/2023 at odd hours of the night, and sympathizes with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the gruesome attack.

“On the 24/12/2023 at 2200hrs the following twelve (12) villages in Bokkos LGA were attacked; Ndun, Ngyong, Murfet, Makundary, Tamiso, Chiang, Tahore, Gawarba, Dares, Meyenga, Darwat and Butura Kampani village.

“Similarly, on 24/12/2023 at about 2245hrs, three (3) villages in Barkin-Ladi LGA namely; NTV, Hurum and Darawat were also attacked.

“Findings from the assessment of the ugly incidents in Bokkos LGA revealed that the total number of villages attacked is Twelve (12), Two Hundred and twenty-one (221) houses were set ablaze, Twenty- seven (27) motorcycles were burnt, Eight (8) motor-vehicles were burnt down and over Seventy -nine (79) persons were killed. while Seventeen deaths was recorded in Barkin-ladi LGA.

“Investigation and monitoring of the incidents is still on. Further development will be communicated soon,” the statement read.