“People Are Jobless” – Don Carta Reacts To Viral Video Of Davido’s Handshake Snub

Nigerian singer, Don Carta has finally spoken up, following a viral video of Afrobeat singer, Davido‘s handshake snub.

Don Carta recently thanked everyone who attended the Timeless concert in Asaba, Delta State, calling it a great success in a recent interview with Tete-A-Tete.

Reacting to Davido’s handshake snub, the singer stated that people are really jobless to have noticed it.

He also noted that he didn’t read meaning to what happened as it was his first meeting him since planning the show together.

He described Davido as one of those famous artists that not just anyone can approach and request a handshake from.

While narrating the whole scenario, he stated that whether Davido saw him or not, he never took what happened as a big deal as the singer doesn’t know him.

Don Carta further revealed that he spent over N200 million to have Davido at the concert, so a handshake snub was the least of his problems.

”I spent N200 Million on Davido alone, you think say na handshake go dey bother me” he said in parts.

WATCH INTERVIEW BELOW: