‘People No Longer Travel, They Now Waybill Goods To Their Loved Ones’ — NURTW

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Kaduna Chapter, says travellers in the State have reduced by over 50 per cent as the Yuletide approaches.

Malam Bature Suleiman, the State NUTRW Secretary, disclosed this on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

This decline, he said, was due to the high cost of transportation fare which was occasioned by the increment of fuel pump price.

“People no longer travel but only prefer to send messages to their loved ones. Sadly, if you go to our motor parks now, you will see a lot of vehicles waiting without passengers.

“People don’t have money to travel until it becomes necessary; they prefer to waybill messages,” Suleiman said.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Should Have Female Governor By Now – Veteran Actress, Joke Silva

Suleiman who lamented that commercial motorists were running at a loss due to the poor economic situation of the country, said, “Apart from the increase of fuel price, we have a lot of bad roads, and a lot of policies taken on the transportation sector are not favourable.”

He also decried the multiple taxes which members of the union had been paying, describing the situation as very bad.

“There are lots of revenues attached to transportation as the government now seems to have its focus on the sector. Currently, there is an increment so much that what the driver would get at the end of the day is nothing to write home about. Drivers would just be doing the work without any gain in it,” he said.