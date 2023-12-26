Plateau Killings: ‘Envoys Of Death’ll Not Escape Justice’ — Tinubu Assures, Tasks Operatives To Arrest Perpetrators

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed security operatives to arrest perpetrators of the recent ‘Christmas’ kllings in Plateau State.

Recall that over 115 persons were killed on Sunday night in attacks by gunmen on communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau.

Reacting to the incident, Tinubu, in a statement via Ajuri Ngelale, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, directed “immediate mobilisation” of relief materials for victims of the attacks.

“President Bola Tinubu strongly condemns the heinous and brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which resulted in the tragic loss of many lives.

READ ALSO: Over 115 Killed As Plateau Villages Suffer Christmas Eve Attacks

“President Tinubu directs security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits.

“The President also directs immediate mobilization of relief resources for surviving victims of the primitive and cruel attacks as well as medical treatment for the wounded.”

He further assured residents of the State that the “envoys of death, pain, and sorrow will not escape justice.”