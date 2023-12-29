Plateau Massacre: Agents Of Destruction Trying To Plunge North Into Anarchy – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, averred that some persons in the northern part of the country are engaging in activities that could destabilise the region.

He made the disclosure speaking in Masaka, Nasarawa State, during the inauguration of the 5km Masaka-Luvu Road in Karu Local Government of the State.

Shettima however warned such people to desist from creating tension in the region as there can be no development when anarchy and strife thrive.

His comment is coming in the wake of the vicious attacks on villages in Plateau State that resulted in the death of over 100 persons.

“There can never be peace without development and there can never be development without peace. I was in Plateau State on Wednesday to sympathise with the people of Bokkos and Barikin Ladi Local Governments over the sad tragedy that befell us on Christmas eve.

“As Martin Luther King rightly said, ‘we either learn to live together as brothers or we perish together as fools. It is inconsiderable for any community to be an island unto itself.”

“I want to thank the governor’s fundamentally for maintaining that delicate peace balance. There are agents of destruction and purveyors of death, who are trying to inflame passion in most of the volatile parts of the North but we should resist that temptation to plunge us into a state of anarchy,” Shettima said.