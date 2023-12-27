Plateau Massacre: “If ‘Just’ 10 Muslims Were killed In Nigeria On An Eid Al Fitr Day By Christians, There’d Be Civil Unrest” – Solomon Buchi

Famous media personality and author, Solomon Buchi voiced his concerns about the situation of Christianity in Nigeria in a thought-provoking Twitter discussion.

Expressing his frustration, Solomon spoke on the alarming situation where over 100 christians lost their lives on Christmas Day in Plateau State.

He exposed the lack of visible action or condemnation.

He revealed that if 10 Muslims were killed by Christians on Eid-al-Fitr, it would likely have led to civil unrest and widespread national repercussions.

The major point of Solomon’s argument centered on what he perceived as a selective outcry among Nigerian Muslims, he expressed their vocal response to the Palestinian genocide while remaining silent about the recent tragedy in Plateau.

Solomon Buchi noted that violence seems to be condemned only when Muslims are the victims.

He concluded, those who disagree with his statement contribute to the danger.

“If ‘just’ 10 Muslims were killed in Nigeria on an Eid Al Fitr day by Christians, there would be civil unrest and massive national killings. Now imagine over 100 people killed in a Christian-dominated state on Christmas Day, and nothing has been done. Nigeria is rigged against Christians. If you disagree, you’re part of the problem.”

