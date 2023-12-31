Plateau Massacre: “Nigerians Now Believe Govt Can’t Protect Them” – Kukah

The Bishop of the Sokoto Diocese of the Catholic Church, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has said that Nigerians are losing trust in the government to secure them.

Reacting to the recent killings in Plateau State, in a statement on Saturday, Kukah said that there is a war being waged against the state and the people.

The statement reads: “Sadly, with time, Nigerians are gradually losing hope in the ability of their government to protect and secure them.

“Those invisible men came to the Plateau again, bearing their gifts of death and destruction. They came from the deepest pit of hell, the habitat of the devils that they are. They are children of darkness, sons of Satan.

“They opted to extinguish and snatch the light of the joy of Christmas from thousands of people on the Plateau.

“They imagined they would ignite an orgy of blood, seduce the ordinary peace-loving people of the Plateau, and set them on a mission of mindless murder of fellow citizens in the name of retaliation.

“The world would then say that this was a war of religion – Christians killing Muslims – to ignite a larger war. So far, over two hundred lives are gone, and we are still counting, but what next, where next, and who next?

“We are gradually taking eerie solace in the fact that these killers do not respect the boundaries of religion, region, or ethnicity. We seem to be consoled that they are destroying churches, as well as mosques, killing Christians, as well as Muslims.”