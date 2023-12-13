Police Arrest Suspected Cultists, Others For Various Crimes In Edo

The Edo State Police Command arrested some suspects, allegedly involved in various crimes across the state.

It was gathered that the State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Dankwara, who paraded the suspects, on Tuesday, stated that they were taken into custody due to the ongoing crackdown on criminal activity that started on December 11.

Dankwara claimed that, among other offences, the suspects were arrested for crimes bordering on cultism, car snatching, illegal gun ownership, and kidnapping.

According to him, the majority of the suspects were detained on charges of cultism. He also said that they had information indicating that influential people were leading the cult organization.

READ MORE: Two Injured As DSS Operatives Clash With NSCDC Officials In Edo

He said: “This is to warn either those in government or outside that is supporting cult group tactically or financially to desist from it because anybody no matter how highly placed would be prosecuted.

“We have arrested members of various cult groups but the prominent ones that usually have problems in the state are black axe, Eiye, and Maphite confraternities.

“We have intelligence that highly places people in the state are supporting and behind this cult group and once we can verify this, we would go after them because they can’t make the state ungovernable.

“Anywhere we know that there are cultists whether individual houses or public places, we would go there and arrest them.”