Police Arrest Suspected Traffic Robbers, Recover Phones, ATM Cards

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, over the weekend, arrested four suspected traffic robbers at MKO Abiola's Garden, Ojota, Lagos.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.
Hundeyin added that the suspects were arrested following a tip-off from one of the victims who alerted men of the RRS who immediately swung into action, trailed the suspects and arrested three on Sunday while the fourth suspect was arrested on Monday.
The statement read: “Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Christmas Eve arrested four suspected traffic robbers and recovered three android phones and an ATM card while on patrol at MKO Abiola’s Garden, Ojota, Lagos.
“The suspects were arrested at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday after one of the victims alerted RRS bike riders on patrol of the area. The suspects are: Wasiu Olawale (23) an ex-convict, who was released in May 2023, Adebayo Olatunbosun (20), Wale John (28) and Uche Ugwu (25), the gang leader.
“A diligent trail of the suspects by the police led to the arrest of three of them and the recovery of three android phones and ATM card. A fourth suspect was arrested on Monday.”
“Five victims have reported at RRS Headquarters where they have positively identified the suspects. The suspects are currently assisting the squad in its investigations. They are to be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.”
