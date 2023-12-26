Police Arrest Suspected Traffic Robbers, Recover Phones, ATM Cards

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, over the weekend, arrested four suspected traffic robbers at MKO Abiola’s Garden, Ojota, Lagos.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Hundeyin added that the suspects were arrested following a tip-off from one of the victims who alerted men of the RRS who immediately swung into action, trailed the suspects and arrested three on Sunday while the fourth suspect was arrested on Monday.

The statement read: “Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Christmas Eve arrested four suspected traffic robbers and recovered three android phones and an ATM card while on patrol at MKO Abiola’s Garden, Ojota, Lagos.