Police Bust Fake Drinks Factory In Lagos, Nab Two

The Lagos State Police command, on Wednesday, busted an illegal factory producing fake drinks around the Ojo area of the State.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the State’s Police Public Relations Officer who disclosed this via X, stated that operatives of the Ojo Division were able to arrest two suspects in connection to the criminal act.

The statement read: “Officers of Ojo Division today arrested the duo of Imo Lawrence ‘m’ aged 35 and Magnus Nwonka ‘m’ aged 42 in possession of fake drinks.

“In the course of investigation, the suspects led detectives to their inconspicuous, multi-room ‘factory’.”

Benjamin revealed that investigation is currently ongoing to uncover more details to the dastardly act.