Police Dismiss Constables Who Demanded Money From Foreigner In Oyo

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), on Thursday, dismissed Kareem Fatai and Jimoh Abdul-Lukman, two special police constables, who demanded money from a Dutch tourist in Oyo State.

Recall that on December 8, the Oyo Police command arrested two constables after a video of them demanding money from the foreign rider went viral.

Adebola Hazmat, the State’s Commissioner of Police, who announced the dismissal of the officers, said their dismissal was necessary to deter other officers from the same act.

“I affirm the recommended punishment of dismissal for the two police special constabularies, Kareem Fatai and Jimoh Abdul-Lukman.

“I hereby pronounce both of them dismissed from the police special constabulary. They will cease to be members of the special constabulary with immediate effect.

“It is hoped that this will serve as a deterrent to others who might want to perform a similar act,” the commissioner said.

The officers had flagged down the female rider along the Iseyin-Ogbomosho road in Oyo and asked where she was headed.

The Dutch rider responded by saying she was from the Netherlands and was heading to Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The special constables asked the rider to offer them money or anything in her possession.

“Give me something nah. How is family? Wetin you bring come? Wetin you wan give me?” the officers asked the foreigner.

The response from the Dutch rider showed that she did not understand what the officers were requesting in Pidgin English.

To clarify what they said, the officers said: “Give me money” and the Dutch rider responded with: “Why?”