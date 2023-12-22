Police Nab Simon Ekpa’s IPOB Commander Terrorising Imo Residents

The Imo State Police Command on Thursday, announced the arrest of a commander of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that has been attacking and kidnapping residents in the State.

Okoye Henry, the State Police spokesperson, said the commander of the militant group, identified as Ikechukwu Uba, is from Emoha Mgbidi, in Oru West Local Government Area.

Henry said the operatives invaded the hideout of the suspected commander and arrested him alongside three other accomplices.

According to him, the suspects, who are notorious for terrorising residents of the community, were arrested on December 16.

During interrogation, he said the suspect confessed that he was behind the attack on Omuma police station and on soldiers at Mgbidi and Awo-Mmama area.

The attacks, he alleged, were sponsored by one Augustine Agbarambo, a traditional ruler of Isi Mgbidi, Emoha Mgbidi community in the State.

The suspect also alleged that the group is being funded by Simon Ekpa, a Nigerian-born Finnish lawyer.



“Operatives of the command’s anti-kidnapping squad led by CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa stormed the hideout of the suspects on 16/12/2023 and arrested him and three others,” the statement reads.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) terrorist group, commanding Mgbidi axis and stated further that he masterminded the attacks on Omuma police station and soldiers at Mgbidi and Awo-Mmama, narrating further that he receives funding from the Finland-based Simon Ekpa to carry out terrorist attacks in the state.

“The suspects provided useful information to the determined operatives that led to the arrest of one of their alleged sponsors, HRH EZE Anozie Augustine Agbarambo ‘m’, 51 yrs, the traditional ruler of Isi Mgbidi, Emoha Mgbidi autonomous community.”

The police spokesperson said two locally made revolver long guns, one double barrel long gun, and 33 rounds of live cartridges were recovered from the house of the suspect.

He added that the suspects would be charged after the completion of investigations.