Police Recover 20 Stolen Vehicles In Kano, Nab 15 Suspects

The Kano State Police Command has detained no fewer than 15 suspected thieves, after recovering 20 stolen cars in various parts of the State.

According to Abdullahi Haruna, the Command’s Public Relations officer, the dedication to putting a stop to all types of criminal activity in the state is what led to the arrests and the discovery of the stolen cars.

”We are fully committed to combating cases of theft of motor vehicles and all forms of criminal activities in our areas of supervision.

“In the last one month, the police command consistently demonstrated its commitment to ensuring the protection of lives and properties of all residents of the state,” he said.

Haruna noted that the effort was in furtherance of the directives of Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to all police commands and formations to implement community-based policing, intelligence-led policing and the display of professional competence for effective service delivery.

“The State Police is committed to combating and nipping in the bud cases of motor vehicle theft in the state.

“We embarked on a series of crackdown operations that led to the arrest of 15 suspected motor vehicle thieves and recovery of 20 exhibit vehicles,” he said.

The spokesman expressed appreciation to the people of the State for their understanding, cooperation and support given to the command.

He however appealed to the residents to continue to report suspicious movements or persons they come across to the nearest police station for prompt action.