Policeman Commits Suicide In Rivers After Mistakenly Killing Colleague While Trying To Arrest Suspect

A police Inspector, Nelson Abuante, has ended his life by himself after he mistakenly shot dead a colleague, identified as Monday Gbaramana, during an attempt to arrest a suspect in Rivers State.

It was gathered that Abuante and his colleague, Inspector Monday had gone to Nyogor-Lueku on Sunday to arrest one Akere Akpobari over some allegations made against him by his mother.

However, the suspect resisted arrest, leading to a misunderstanding between him and the Policemen. In the process, Abuante mistakenly shot his colleague.

According to PUNCH, Abuante and Akere’s mother tried to rush the injured officer to the hospital but the car conveying them ran out of fuel and Gbaramana died before he could receive medical help.

“In the course of the altercation, Inspector Nelson Abuante mistakenly shot Gbaramana and he sustained serious injuries. So, Abuante and Akere’s mother tried to rush the injured officer to the hospital,” a source told Punch.

“Immediately Abuante discovered that his colleague had died, he carried his gun and shot himself to death,” the source added.

The Rivers Police Command spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, adding that investigations were ongoing into the incident.

“Yes, the incident happened. We are investigating to unravel what really happened,” she said.