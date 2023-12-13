Portable Shows Off Wads Of Cash Made From U.K. Tour

Habeeb Okikiola, a.k.a. Portable, has displayed the wad of dollar bills he was showered with during his UK tour.

Information Nigeria had previously reported on Nigerian singer Portable’s presence in the United Kingdom a few days ago, highlighting several occasions where he was seen socializing with notable personalities abroad.

He was spotted with Skepta, a foreign artist, among other foreign celebrities.

Reports mention his performances at various venues abroad, where he received monetary gifts from the audience.

Upon returning to Nigeria, he showcased the money received during his international tour.

Several individuals who viewed the clip shared their opinions in the comments section of the post.

See some reactions below:

Ak.soul: “‎@portablebaeby baami we are looking up to watch ur movie Anikuleti of Africa do the movie for us ooo @tony Montana Ika Amuldun.”

durojayekemikemi: “‎Mr portable I need your help god bless me I like your same every time I follow you on your page I like your video I like everything about you you will.”

Ola Moore: “‎Shey be nah pounds dem Dey spray ham for Uk how come he get dollars.”

SEE VIDEO;

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM6jjSSLf/