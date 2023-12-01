RCCG Bans Indecent Dressing On Camp Ground, Redemption City

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Thursday issued a stern warning to those with the habit of dressing indecently.

According to the church leadership, it will mete out sanctions on any resident caught dressing as such, at the Mowe camp ground, Obafemi Owode Local government area of Ogun State.

This was contained in a Thursday memo from Oladele Balogun via office of the Special Assistant to the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

Balogun, who disclosed that the action was necessary to maintain the ‘Holy City’ status of the Redemption City, noted that such sanctions will not be limited to children caught in the act alone but it will also be extended to parents and guardians of such children.

“We wish to formally inform all residents of Redemption City that, in our commitment to preserving the city’s sanctity and upholding its esteemed ‘Holy City’ status, the mission authority is implementing stricter measures against indecent dressing throughout the city.

READ ALSO: Jumoke Odetola Grateful As She Completes Masters Degree

“Henceforth, the mission authority has directed that any individual apprehended for dressing indecently will face significant sanctions, and the same punishment will also be extended to the parent or legal guardian.

“We, therefore, strongly urge all parents/guardians to instil proper Christian and dressing ethics in their wards to prevent unnecessary embarrassment, as the security operatives and Kingsford Security have been instructed to enforce the above directives with immediate effect.

“The security operatives and Kingsford Security are hereby further directed not to allow anyone who dresses indecently to enter the Redemption City forthwith. Thank you for your continued cooperation and support,” the memo read.

Information Nigeria reports that the warning is coming just as the Church is set to hold its yearly Holyghost Congress, come December 4th to 10th.