Reaction As Teni Steals Show With Lace Outfit, Gele, Sneakers (Video)

Singer Teni has posted a heartwarming video of herself dressed for the Party With Olori Ebi event, which was hosted by actress Tomike Adeoye.

Teni flaunted her expensive headgear, also known as gele, along with her jewellery, sneakers, lace dress and sneakers in the video that she uploaded to her verified Instagram page.

After she flashed the trainers she was wearing, she made a stir.

The gifted singer identified herself as a “Gen Z sugar mummy” in the post’s caption, and she recently promised to transform the lives of some of her fans.

She captioned her post, “The one and only sugar mummy of Lagos @tenientertainer came through for this family! Thank you so much for honoring our invitation! That drip was dripppinnnn ma!!! We love you!!! Family members the only way I can think of saying thank you.”

Watch Teni’s video below…

Watch the video of Tomike while Teni was performing.