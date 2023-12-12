Reactions As Nkechi Blessing Announces N200 Million Giveaway For Her Followers

Nollywood star, Nkechi Blessing, has announced a N200 million giveaway for her followers, proving that the season of giving just keeps getting better.

Recall that Wizkid, the Grammy Award winner, had declared intentions to give away 100 million naira to children so they could celebrate Christmas.

Wizkid revealed the news on Monday in a post on his Instagram story, saying that the gesture will begin in Lagos State’s Surulere area.

The singer noted that his kind gesture is in the memory of his late mother, Juliana Morayo Balogun.

Nkechi Blessing gave Wizkid a run for his money as she took to her Instagram page to announce a whopping N200 million giveaway for her followers.

READ MORE: Wizkid’s N100m Gift To Children A Misplaced Priority – Daniel Regha

Her post read: “200 million for all my followers. Drop Aza.”

Captioning her post, she wrote: “Weekend wey go sweet na from Tuesday you go know!!! It’s nothing”.

Taking to her comment section, stating that Nkechi Blessing is capable of doing way bigger than Wizkid.

See reactions below…

official_holusam_ said: “Ta lo so pe ko po, Nkechi na ur mate 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

brodashokan1 reacted: “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 they don start there werey wizkid nah baba you no get anything to give just dey play”

zuma_idris wrote: “What Wizkid can do, Nkechi can do way bigger and better be that”

SEE POST: