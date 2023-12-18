Reactions As Teni Allegedly Received $70k To Perform At Kwara Governor’s Son’s Wedding

Teni, a Nigerian singer, has made headlines lately for reportedly receiving $70,000 to perform at the Kwara State Governor’s Son’s Wedding.

The first son of Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq recently tied the knot in Kwara over the weekend, and Teni was one of the special guests invited to perform at the wedding.

The report that Teni received a whooping N88 million payment to perform at Governor Abdulrazaq’s son’s wedding, however, has generated the most online discussion about the wedding.

See reactions below:

haywhymusic penned: “How much dem come use do d wedding?”

GwejeTg wrote: “That’s a whole lot of money. My God.”

TosinFolorunsho4 said: “Where we find ourselves with Ramoni govt is so unfortunate and terrible, how in someone right sense spent $70k on one musician all in the name of wedding? We really don enter Ramoni wahala.”

henscorpltd wrote: “It’s massive, it’s like it’s only artistes and politicians that is enjoying this Nigeria.”

SEE VIDEO: