“Respect My Health, Money; Give Me What I Paid For” – BNXN Drags Lounge For Selling Fake Drinks

Famous Afrobeats musician, BNXN has dragged a lounge for selling fake drinks to him, and has vowed to expose them if they repeat the same act.

The musician had gone out to hang at an undisclosed lounge where he was charged the same price for fake drinks as the original ones.

BNXN who didn’t disclose the name of the lounge warned them to respect his health, his money and give him is money’s worth when next he buys drinks.

He further noted that if such occurs again, he would make sure he collect the mic from the club or lounge’s hypeman to expose them.

His words, “Stop selling us fake drinks after spending so much money on the overpriced drinks. You’re killing us.

Respect my health , Respect my money. Give me what I pay for. If you don’t have it , don’t bring a fake one!

The next club or lounge that does this to me , I promise i will take that microphone from the hypeman and let you know!”

See his post below …

