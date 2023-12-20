Rivers Crisis: “27 Lawmakers Have Lost Their Seats” – Falana Faults Tinubu’s Intervention

Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s intervention in Rivers State’s political crisis must be grounded in the provisions of the Constitution.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Falana made this known in a statement made available to the public on Tuesday.

He said: “I agree with former Governor Tunde Fashola SAN, who has said that President Tinubu has no constitutional role in resolving the political crisis in Ondo and Rivers States. Therefore, the intervention of the President in both cases is purely advisory.”

“The seats of the cross carpeting members have been declared vacant by the Speaker known to law. To that extent, the Independent National Electoral Commission is mandatorily required to conduct the by-election once the ex parte order issued by the Federal High Court last Friday is quashed.”

“Even if all the cases in the Rivers State High Court and the Federal High Court are withdrawn in line with the advice of the President, it is submitted that all actions taken by the Speaker recognised by the Rivers State High Court remain valid, including his pronouncement on the vacant seats of the 27 cross carpeting members of the House.

“In other words, only a court of law is constitutionally competent to set aside the pronouncement of the Speaker which is anchored on Section 109 of the Constitution. Furthermore, as the Speaker has not been removed by the required number of legislators, a presidential directive cannot remove him.