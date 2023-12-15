Rivers Crisis: “Tinubu’s Move To Reconcile Wike, Gov Fubara Has Failed” – APC

The caretaker committee chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s move to end the rift between the state governor, Simi Fubara and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has collapsed.

Recall that Tinubu recently met Wike and Fubara at the presidential villa in Abuja, to end the political crisis in the state.

However, in the last few days has seen the government demolishing the state House of Assembly complex, while 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike defected to APC.

READ MORE: ‘FG Has No Hand In Rivers Crisis’ — Information Minister

Okocha, while addressing a press conference at APC national secretariat on Thursday, in Abuja said: “I wasn’t part of it, but whatever that was it, has broken down, and it has been broken irreconcilably.”

“The House of Assembly can be moved to anywhere. It is not necessarily down to a building. Provided the mace is present there, members can sit anywhere. As of this morning, the 27 lawmakers met and even signed some resolutions.

“Even when the building was burnt, the governor never bothered to set up a panel or committee to investigate. Apparently, we know he was the mastermind.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), the government brought it down to prove fait accompli to the members who defected. But we as a party have said we will fight illegalities and not allow anybody to hound any lawmaker.

“The PDP in Rivers has imploded and we are benefiting from the reward. We are telling the governor he cannot thrive on illegalities. I have given instruction to the legal adviser to petition the NJC to report the judge for delivering that ‘Jankara’ judgment.”