Rivers: Militants Kill Four Soldiers, Abduct Two Oil Workers

Suspected militants in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State have killed four soldiers.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Emesu junction, along the Amungboro- Emuphan road.

Jonah Danjuma, acting Deputy Director of 6 Division and Army spokesperson, confirmed that the soldiers were on a routine escort duty for an oil servicing company when they were attacked by the gunmen.

According to him, two employees of the oil company are still unaccounted for.

“Troops of 5 Battalion on routine escort duty for an oil servicing company at Enweh West manifold, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State were attacked by suspected militants, at Emesu junction, along Amungboro -Emuphan Road.

“Unfortunately, four soldiers were killed in action, with two other oil workers unaccounted for.

“Suspects allegedly escaped through the Emesu waterside, using the Orashi River.

“Troops are currently combing the general area to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act. Additionally, efforts are ongoing to ensure that the unaccounted oil workers are found.

“The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army/ Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation Delta Safe, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, while acknowledging the supreme sacrifice paid by the gallant soldiers, strongly condemned this unwarranted attack.

“He reassured all that efforts are ongoing to track down these criminals to pay for their crimes,” the statement read.

Danjuma urged the public to provide the army with credible and actionable intelligence that could lead to the arrest of the criminals.

He also assured that the troops will not relent until all forms of criminalities, such as militancy, oil theft and pipeline vandalism, are effectively eliminated within the Niger Delta region.