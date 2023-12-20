Rivers Resolution: ‘I’d Continue To Pay The Price For Peace To Reign’ — Fubara Insists

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has posited that there is no amount too big for him to pay for peace to reign in the State.

Fubara, whose tenure started in May, has been embroiled in political crisis with Nyesom Wike, his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

For weeks, the Governor and Wike, have been at loggerheads over control of the State’s political structure.

However, on Monday, in a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, all parties involved agreed that all matters instituted in courts should “immediately” be withdrawn.

An eight-point resolution signed by Fubara, Wike and other Rivers stakeholders, stated that all impeachment proceedings against the Governor, be dropped.

While speaking at the convocation of Pamo University, Iriebe in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Fubara said he would play his part dutifully for peace to reign in the state.

“I must say this because I’m on television and people are watching. Let me say this to my dear citizens. I want you to know this. There is no amount that is too big for peace. I will continue to pay it,” Fubara said.