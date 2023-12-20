Rivers Resolution: ‘Tinubu Ambushed, Intimidated Fubara; His Interference Dictatorial, Unconstitutional’ — Clark

Edwin Clark, convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has weighed in on the meeting convened by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the feud between the warring parties in Rivers State.

For some weeks, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have been at loggerheads over control of the politicalNyesom Wike and Siminalayi Fubara. structure of the state.

On Monday, the duo agreed to end the feud during a meeting with Tinubu at the presidential villa.

In the eight-point resolution signed by Fubara, Wike, and other Rivers stakeholders, it was agreed that all impeachment proceedings against the Governor should be dropped “immediately.”

They also agreed that Martin Amaewhule should be recognised as speaker while the 27 lawmakers who defected should be taken back as members of the Assembly.

While speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, Clark said the resolutions are “baffling, appalling and unacceptable” to the people.

The elder statesman said the eight-point resolution is “undemocratic and dictatorial”, adding that it is aimed at handing over the political leadership of Rivers to Wike.

“It is obvious that Governor Siminialayi Fubara was ambushed and intimidated into submission.

“President Tinubu should know that with all the powers he possesses, he cannot override the Constitution.

“From all that transpired at the meeting, the laws of the land have not been obeyed. President Tinubu simply sat over a meeting where the Constitution, which is the fulcrum of his office as President and which he swore to uphold and abide by, was truncated and desecrated,” Clark said.

He opined that the resolutions show that Tinubu is trying to show gratitude to Wike for winning the presidential election in Rivers for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Clark added that the resolution that the Rivers 2024 budget should be presented again to the House of Assembly is “another unthinkable directive.”

“The eight resolutions reached, are the most unconstitutional, absurd and obnoxious resolutions at settling feuding parties that I have ever witnessed in my life.

“As a matter of fact, some media captured it very well when they described it as directives.

“And for the fact that such thing was done at the villa, the seat of the Federal Government of Nigeria, is sacrilegious, because any place housing or is a custodian of symbol of authority, ought to be sacred.

“We will resist such draconic, arbitrary and unconstitutional action by Mr. President and his customer, Nyesom Wike.

“We will go to court to challenge this so-called one-sided and oppressive action of Mr. President,” he added.