Rivers State Attorney-General, Adangor Resigns

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Rivers State, Zacchaeus Adangor, on Thursday, tendered his resignation.

His resignation was communicated in a letter addressed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

According to him, his exit from office is based on personal principles and not connected to the ongoing political crisis in the State.

“I hereby give Your Excellency Notice of my resignation as the Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Rivers State with effect from the date of this letter.

“For the avoidance of doubt, from the said office is based on personal principles,” the letter read in part.

“I wish to thank your Excellency for the opportunity and privilege granted me to serve in your administration as a member of the cabinet. My family and I are indebted to your Excellency in gratitude.

READ ALSO: Fubara: “One Man Can’t Hold Rivers State Hostage”- Ijaw Youths Slam Wike

“I wish your Excellency a successful tenure. Please accept the assurances of my highest regards always,” the notice added.

Meanwhile, sources close to Adangor told Cable that he resigned because of the “unconstitutional” presentation of the budget by the Governor to five members of the House of Assembly, as well as the demolition of the Assembly complex on Wednesday.

Rivers has been embroiled in a political crisis due to the rift between Fubara and Nyesom Wike, his predecessor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Both men have been locked in a tussle for the political structure of the State.

Adangor was appointed Attorney-General of Rivers in 2018 under ex-Governor Wike.