Ruby Orjiakor Puts Smiles On Faces As She Shares Bags Of Rice, Money In Her Community

Famous actress, Ruby Orjiakor, has shown her kinsmen love by giving away bags of rice to the elderly in her neighbourhood for Christmas.

The Nollywood star recently shared a video of her charitable work on her Instagram page, which has more than a million followers.

Orjiakor was also seen sharing some money to children around bringing smiles to their faces as a way to celebrate the Christmas season with them.

She captioned the video:

“So I decided to reach out to the “ELDERS” in my Community this time” and I’m glad they were all happy with the little token I gave them 🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️

@ruby_ojiakor_foundation

GIVING IS LIVING…….

Not because I have too much, Bt because it pleases my heart 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Thank You Jesus Christ for everything 🙏

We moveeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee ✈️✈️✈️✈️.”

In a follow-up post, she asserted:

“Why won’t I settle my Children before leaving?? Dem no born me well🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I LOVE THEM SOMUCH 😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Check out her posts below: