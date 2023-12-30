Ruger Acquires New House In Lagos

Ruger, a well-known Afropop musician, just acquired a new, luxury home in Lagos for millions of naira.

An internet video featuring the musician revealed the purchase.

The footage showed the moment the “Bounce” crooner visited the building to check it out before finally deciding buy it.

A real agent announced the sale of the luxury house to Ruger in the viral video.

Social media users have taken to the comment section to congratulate him on his new house.

@slym_hardeynike said: “Congrats to him, more wins”

@oluwaseunyou stated: “This guy don buy another mansion with one eye

Haa”

@Chris_Ejiofor wrote: “Congratulations to him

I’m hitting the music industry”

Macroben228 said: “Money stop nonsense who Dey breaaaaaath 🔥🔥”

Chi_chi005 wrote: “Congratulations…. But all these houses they acquire like it’s nothing is actually how much?”

See video:

https://x.com/damiadenuga/status/1740714247707918404?s=46&t=0Ses2497mFDgd6BL-n_Bqg