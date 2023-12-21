Senate Orders Egbetokun To Produce CAC Registrar, Magaji In 24 Hours Over Revenue Discrepancies

The Senate Committee on Finance, on Wednesday, mandated the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to compel the appearance of Hussaini Magaji, Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) within 24 hours.

Chairman of the Committee, Sani Musa, made the demand as he cited cases of discrepancies in revenue generation and expenditure by the commission.

Information Nigeria reports that the Committee previously found the Commission wanting during the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) defence.

According to Musa, the Registrar General had shunned the Committee’s summon three times, an act he described as disrespectful.

“With all sense of humility, the Corporate Affairs registrar general has disregarded this committee

“The Corporate Affairs Commission was present when we treated MTEF/FSP and the director of finance was here. We saw discrepancies and we told you to go and come back.

“You have your bookkeepers; you have your records and we asked you to go and tidy up and report back, but you never did.

“I am invoking Section 89(2) mandating the Inspector General of Police to compel the appearance of the registrar general of the Corporate Affairs Commission before the senate committee on finance within 24 hours,” Musa said.

He furthered that the Registrar General is not above the authority of the lawmakers.