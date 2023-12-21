“She Brought Police To Arrest Me” – Phyna Says After Hair Vendor Rejected Rented Wig From Her For Returning It Late

Former Big Brother Naija Winner, Phyna was invited by the Nigeria Police, because it was allegedly her fault that she failed to return a wig that she had rented after its rental period had ended.

Recall that Phyna was recently criticized by a hair dealer for reportedly refusing to return a “rented” wig when the rental term had expired.

In a recent video uploaded on her social media profile, Phyna who had earlier refuted the accusations admitted renting the wig. The hair vendor had rejected it, even though she claimed to have returned it after being called out.

She said that she chose to keep the wig because the harm the hair dealer caused her outweighed the wig’s cost.

She added that the hair merchant met her absence after she brought some police officers to her residence, where they dropped off a letter

READ MORE: Davido Beats Wizkid, Burna Boy, To Secure To Become Most Streamed Global Afrobeat Artist In 2023

Phyna said, “Yesterday, my younger sister called me and said I’ve visitors in my house. I asked who they were and she said two policemen, the hairstylist, and one woman. I asked who the woman was but she said she didn’t know the woman.

“And they dropped a letter. Because it’s from the police I want to know what to do. It reads, ‘This is the Nigeria Police. Invitation to the police.’ They now put my name, and my address. Then it continued, ‘From the DPO Nigeria Police Ogudu.’ I don’t know where Ogudu is, but I will find out.”

SEE VIDEO: