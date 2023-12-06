SING-A-THON: Ghanaian Media Personality Sets To Embark On 117 Hours To Break GWR

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a well-known figure in Ghanaian media, is poised to break the record for the longest singing session, tagged Sing-A-Thon.

The media personality took to her Instagram page to announce as she shared the screenshot of the response she got from the management of the Guinness World Record for her upcoming sing-a-thon.

According to her, she will be singing only Ghanaian songs for 117 hours and will not repeat songs until after the fourth-hour break.

The primary motivation behind Afua Aduonum’s record-breaking activity is to spread awareness of Ghanaian music worldwide.

She further disclosed that she will be breaking the record of the current world record holder for longest singing marathon by an individual of 102 hours.