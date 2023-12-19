Singer, Guchi Gifts Self A Mercedes GLC300 Coupe

Popular Nigerian singer, Guchi, has gifted herself a Mercedes GLC300 coupe 2021 model, which is apparently valued at over 60 million naira, as a way to close the year on a very high note.

The talented vocalist posted pictures of the compact ride on her Instagram page along with the announcement of her acquisition.

Several photos she shared featured her standing besides the breath-taking ride and another showing inside the car, as she showed off the fanciful interiors.

Being a purple color lover, the car also had a touch of her favorite hue around its wheels and grills.

Sharing the jpegs on her page, she noted that the car gift is a gift from herself to her very own self.

“A gift from me to me,” she wrote.

