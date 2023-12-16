Spyro Gifts Himself New G-Wagon As Early Christmas Gift

Fast-rising singer, Spyro, has splashed millions of naira on a new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon as an early Christmas gift to himself.

The singer, who recently bought a new car for his mother after purchasing a house for himself, added a new property to his already existing ones.

He took to the image-sharing platform, Instagram to announce the new arrival of a Mercedes Benz G-wagon in his garage as his second Benz, Spyro gushed over his new whip.

“New Music , New Whip 😎. I called for a G Wagon and @unique.motors came through heavy with a sweet deal. Thank you @zichiautos for the link up. When you see me drive by holla at your boy 🔥,” he wrote.

