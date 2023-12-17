Struggling Man United Frustrate Liverpool To Earn Draw At Anfield

Manchester United ended Liverpool’s perfect record at Anfield, on Sunday, holding the Premier League title contender to a 0-0 draw after wins for Arsenal and Aston Villa.

United had Diogo Dalot sent off for dissent in the final seconds of stoppage time, but Jurgen Kloops’s side run out of ideas in the face of the visitors’ defiant display.

Meanwhile, keeper Andre Onana made one fine first-half save from Virgil van Dijk, while Rasmus Hojlund had the visitors’ best chance in the second half but saw his shot blocked at the near post by Liverpool’s Alisson.

Liverpool dominated possession but were too often wasteful and had to settle for a point, not enough to overhaul Arsenal whose earlier win against Brighton took them to the top of league’s table.

Klopp’s men finish the day second in the table, a point behind Arsenal’s tally of 39 after the Gunners victory.

It was a moral victory for United manager, whose team last season suffered a 7-0 drubbing at Anfield and came into the match with 12 defeats in 24 games this season.