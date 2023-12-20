Supreme Court Reserves Judgement On PDP, LP Suits Challenging Sanwo-Olu’s Victory

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment on two appeals by the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party, challenging the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos state.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election held in March 2023.

He polled 762,134 votes to defeat his close challenger, Vivour of the LP, who scored 312,329 votes, Adediran, of PDP came a distant third with 62,449 votes.

However, appeals by Rhodes-Vivour and Adeniran are against the earlier judgments of the Court of Appeal in Lagos, which affirmed the two decisions of the election tribunal.

READ MORE: Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Loses Polling Unit To Sanwo-Olu

The tribunal court had dismissed their petition, challenging Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the last governorship poll.

Meanwhile, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, presided over by Justice John Okoro, told parties that they would be informed when the judgments are ready.

Rhodes-Vivour and Adeniran are challenging the declaration of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which declared Sanwo-Olu as the winner.

The deputy governor, Femi Hamzat, Secretary to the State Government, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin and some other senior officials of the Lagos State Government witnessed the court session.