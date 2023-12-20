“Thanks For Not Poisoning Me” – Isreal DMW Rewards Houseboy With ₦200k For Christmas

Davido’s logistics manager, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Isreal DMW, has rewarded his houseboy, Joshua, with a sum of ₦200k for Christmas and also for not poisoning or stealing from him.

The logistics manager was heard talking to his houseboy in a recently shared video on social media, where he pledged to gift Joshua ₦200k for Christmas.

Israel added that Joshua has entered his room on several occasions and helped him with a lot of things, but despite this, he has never done anything bad against him.

His statement: “Joshua, I’ll give you 200k for Christmas. You always enter my room, you’ve never stolen from me. You enter my kitchen, you didn’t poison me. You’re a very loyal person, and God will bless you. Here’s the 200k I’ll give you now.”

While Israel DMW was saying this, his houseboy lay flat on the floor in appreciation for the kind words and money gift from his boss ahead of the Christmas festivities.

SEE VIDEO: