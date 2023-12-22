‘There Can’t Be Development If S/West States Don’t Share Intelligence To Improve Region’s Security’ — Gov. Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, on Thursday, averred that States in the South-West must share intelligence to improve the security of the region.

Abiodun stated this on Thursday at the 4th South-West conference of directors of security held in Abeokuta.

He said criminals have changed their methods, which according to him necessitated the need for security agencies to improve their tactics and share intelligence.

According to him, no investor would invest if the zone is not secured, since security enhances meaningful development.

“It is important that as a region, we share intelligence and see how to better secure our region because there can never be any meaningful socio-economic development in an atmosphere of insecurity.

“Nobody will come and invest in your state no matter the amount of road you build, no matter the amount of infrastructure you provide.

“As long as there is an air or a feeling of insecurity, all that will amount to nothing.

READ ALSO: CBN Threatens To Sanction Banks, PoS Operators Disrupting Circulation Of Naira — CBN

“It is important we understand that the socio-economic development that we all desire in our various states and zones can only be achieved when we have peace and security,” he said.

The Ogun governor commended the establishment of the Amotekun outfit, adding that the south-west states have similar security challenges.

Abiodun said Ogun is experiencing a lot of activities due to its closeness to Lagos.

“Being close to Lagos State, which is the financial capital of Nigeria, we have a spillover of activities from there. Anything that happens in Lagos, within a few minutes, you will begin to feel the impact,” the governor said.

“We see ourselves as providing services that have to do with buying of land, setting up industry, people that want to live close to Lagos as possible and of course, people that are travelling from Lagos to the rest of the country all pass through Ogun, Oyo and at times, Osun, before going to the rest of the country,” he added.