‘They’re Threatening To Destroy Me For Rejecting Huge Offers To Stop Condemning Tinubu’ – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has on Sunday alleged that some people in the country are threatening to destroy him if he doesn’t look away from happenings on the political scene in Nigeria.

He posited that he will not stop being the face of the opposition in the country.

The former Anambra State Governor however insisted that he remains unbothered by such threats.

According to him, if he is taken away, other people will continue from where he stopped.

While speaking via X space interaction, Parallel Facts, he said, “I know the pains of being OUT when I can be IN. And people, telling me to look away or else they’d destroy me. But I am not fazed by all of those.

READ ALSO: “If Wike Defects To APC, He’ll Be Frustrated” – Ex-Reps Member

“When they take Peter Obi away, other people will take over from where I stopped.”

The former Governor claimed that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government was plotting negative things against him for refusing their offers.

Obi, therefore, stated that he is ready to continue to stand and sacrifice for the right thing to be done in the country.

He said: “The offers that I’ve been getting from these people, are mind-blowing. I have refused, & they are ready to plan negative things against me! But I’m ready to continue to stand & sacrifice for the right thing.”