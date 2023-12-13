“This Question Doesn’t Make Sense” – Brain Jotter Carpets Podcaster For Asking About His Net Worth (Video)

Popular Nigerian comedian, Brain Jotter, was seen in a video that had gone viral, berating a podcaster for inquiring about his wealth.

It all began when Brain Jotter was asked on an audiovisual podcast by a female podcaster how much money he makes as a comedian.

In response, the podcaster explained that the question serves as a means of educating listeners about Brain Jotter and that his wealth may serve as an inspiration to others.

Answering the question “What is your net worth?” Brain Jotter responded to the interviewer by saying that the question makes no sense to him.

Chukwuebuka, the real name of Brain Jotter Emmanuel Amuzie went on to say that his net worth cannot inspire his fans.

He stated that he can inspire his fans through his followers, views, comments, and consistency, rather than his net worth.

See the reactions below…

expensivefa300: Na mumu question be that. Very useless question for the community.

gamo_moh: I tooo like this guy for that 😂.

fastlink_autos: Right answer for wrong question.

michaelohaji: U just make fine girl look somehow 😂😂😂😂.

adekolakollycool: At last, a celebrity who understands some podcast hosts are br@inless 😂😂.

mac_bee83: 😂😂😂😂😂😂….u don’t just ask people their net worth just like that.I bet she will learn from this.😂.

softfundz: Not even proper to ask people what their net worth is on a live broadcast.

_itsayomide: He is right. I like the way he handled the situation.

SEE VIDEO: