TikTok Celeb, AI Jarvis Splashes Millions On New Car

AI Jarvis, a well-known TikTok star, who made her name by imitating an AI robot, recently spent millions buying a new car for herself.

She took to her Instagram page to show off the new car gift to herself.

In the picture she shared, she can be seen flaunting her vehicle key while standing in front of her new black sedan.

She thanked God for her first key and hoped for many more to come.

Netizens took to the comment section to celebrate with her:

tufab said: “Omo this life no balance oo. Al don first me buy motor”

snazzygrin stated: “Dm if u get ring light and the uniform wey she wear so make I do Urhobo Al”

_toby_loba said: “TikTok dey really pay be that o”

theycallmeprettyomaa said: “TikTok dey pay. Take it or leave it”

debbieola2_ said: “Make I go buy ring light”

__cessa wrote: “First thing tomorrow morning I dun start this thing . Nothing una go tell me”

hendrix_imo stated: “Hi I’m Hendrix. I’m Al from Irrua. Give me flowers. Hihihihi. ’’m Al from Irrua give”

SEE HER POST: