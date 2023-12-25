Tinubu Appoints Atiku’s Former Aide, Achimugu As NCAA’s Director

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Michael Achimugu, an estranged aide of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, as a Director at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Recall that prior to the 2023 general elections, Achimugu accused his former boss, Atiku, of corruption and gross financial impropriety.

However, he assumed office at the weekend as the new NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, barely a week after Tinubu approved the removal of all the directors of agencies in the Aviation ministry.

Tinubu had approved the appointment of new directors for five agencies under the Ministry as an effort to revamp the country’s Aviation sector to ensure a safe and efficient air travel experience for Nigerians.

Achimugu made the list of the newly appointed directors of the NCAA, amid insinuations that he was compensated for going against his former principal, Atiku, during the last election.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Mr Achimugu accused his former boss, Atiku, of using Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) to commit financial fraud.

In an interview with Television Continental (TVC), at the time, Mr Achimugu alleged that he was motivated to take on his former boss because he wanted to educate Nigerians and dissuade them from voting for Atiku as President.

“There are basically two reasons which I have repeated over and over on social media. First is that young persons like myself who served politicians will never again be taken for granted. Second, it is to warn Nigerians and educate them before the elections to prevent them from making the greatest mistake ever,” he said.

“If Nigerians think that they have seen corruption before, let them wait until they make the mistake of voting the Atiku family into office.”

His allegations prompted the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, who was the spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council, to call for the arrest of Atiku.