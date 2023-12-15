Enyinnaya Abaribe, Abia South Senator and former Minority Leader, has posited that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration can release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), for the sake of national unity.

Abaribe was reacting to the Supreme Court judgment that okayed Kanu’s trial for terrorism.

He however described the ruling against Kanu as unfortunate.

“This current Federal Government will do something very fast to release Nnamdi Kanu, if for no other reason, but for national cohesion and unity of the country.

“As Leaders, we shall continue to press for a solution that will be the best in the circumstance,” Abaribe said in a statement via his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom.

The former Senate Minority Leader also urged Igbos not to despair over what he called “the unfortunate outcome at the Supreme Court.”

Meanwhile, the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has described the Supreme Court judgement against Kanu, as an open rape of justice and rule of law.

MASSOB said the Supreme Court failed to uphold the integrity of the judiciary that was battered during the presidential election.

In a statement signed by its leader, Uchenna Madu, MASSOB said: “This is an open rape of justice and rule of law. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was earlier discharged by the Nigerian Federal High Court and Appeal Court. It was expected that the apex court would uphold the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary, but it woefully and sadly failed to redeem the battered image of the Nigerian judiciary, which was messed up during the presidential election cases.

“The people of Biafra and Nigeria have deepened their lost hope in the Nigerian judiciary. Nnamdi Kanu was kidnapped in Kenya and extradited illegally by Nigeria. The latest judicial prosecution of Ndigbo in Nigeria will never soften or demoralise our unshakable and indomitable spirits for Biafra’s actualisation and restoration.”