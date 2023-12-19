Tinubu Has No Constitutional Role In Ondo, Rivers Political Crisis; Shouldn’t Intervene — Fashola

Former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has weighed in on the political crisis rocking Ondo and Rivers States.

While making his position known on the subject, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria averred that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s intervention was not needed in both States.

According to him, Nigerians are the ones that should change their ways.

He further noted that the constitution was explicit and unambiguous on what should be done when situations like these came up and the roles to be played by individuals involved.

Speaking during the weekend at the Nigerian Air Force Officers Mess Honorary Members Forum (HMF) 2023 Annual Lecture in Lagos, he said the constitution did not assign any adjudication and intervention role on the matter to the President.

“We have amended the constitution, so what is left to amend, except ourselves? Is this a matter that required presidential intervention when some people were calling for the President to intervene? Does the Constitution assign a role to the President in this matter?

“Are those inviting the President to act in Ondo and in Rivers states not aware that the President has no constitutional role in these matters?

“Are they not also those who argue that the Federal Government and, by extension, the President are too powerful and encroaching on the powers of state governments? Is this a case of passing the buck when tough leadership calls are requested to be made?

“Happily, in our Ondo case, some blue blood Ondo indigenes have stood up to be counted. But they are in an obvious minority.

“(They intervened) in the pursuit of law and constitutionality before the governor’s letter restored calm. And we want for leadership in Rivers state to do the needful,” the former Lagos State Governor said.