‘Tinubu’s Govt. Is A Nightmare’ — Asari Dokubo

Former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has posited that the administration of Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a terrible one.

Information understands that his remark is coming after months of fawning on him and singing his praises following his assumption of office.

While making uncomplimentary and uncharitable remarks about Tinubu and his government, he equated the administration to a nightmare.

As seen in a viral video on Wednesday, he alleged that some Niger Delta people, particularly the Ijaw ethnic group, are angry with the present government.

The former militant, who was a staunch supporter of Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress during the electioneering season, lamented that he earlier gave the Ijaw people his word that the government would perform well.

READ ALSO: ‘You’re Travelling A Dangerous Path’ – Asari Dokubo Subtly Warns Tinubu Over One-Sided Appointments, Laments Abandonment

Asari opined that the political crisis presently rocking Rivers State serves as a litmus test for Tinubu’s administration.

According to him, if there would be any “fire” as a consequence of the alleged bad governance, it would begin in Rivers State.

He stated: “This is the worst government. Ijaw people feel this is the worst government. This is a nightmare for them. When we were campaigning for you, many Ijaw people called and said “Presido, Tinubu is your friend oo, we hope he is not going to look the other way.

“And I assured everybody that if Tinubu fails, they should hold me responsible. Now they are asking me if I am still sure.

“Rivers State is a litmus test, if there is any fire, it will start in Rivers State.

“I cannot stop them. As an individual, I cannot stop them, I cannot even stand in their way.”