Toke Makinwa Jubilates As Tinubu Appoints Her Father As NNPC Chairman

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa is over the moon, following the appointment of her father, Chief Pius Akinyelure by President Bola Tinubu, as the Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The news of her father’s new position was eagerly announced by Toke Makinwa on her Instagram page.

She shared a photo of her father with the president in a meeting which was recently held.

Sharing the photo, she wrote: “Congratulations Daddy, I am so proud of you Papa

Chairman NNPC f@ All your years of service to the oil industry, from Mobil to this. The man for the Job Very well deserved”

See reactions below:

xpensive_fatima wrote: “Whatever you do as a Nigerian, get two passports”

bubbascotch remarked: “All of una wey no like toke now them go hear am yooo the way she go misuse that power ehnn welcome to naija”

damouche01 commented: “The man is a major player in the oil and gas sector and I right fit for the appointment. The consideration has absolutely nothing to do with Toke but apparently Toke also happens to be the the man’s adopted daughter”

thestudentconnectv said: “Something fishy going down. Abi Toke na Tinubu side chick?

bezoyello.salon wrote: “Always remember There’s different between daddy and daddyyyyy ooo”

