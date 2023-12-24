“Trending No. 1 In Nigeria” – Tacha Brags As She Celebrates ’23rd’ Birthday In Style

Celebrity reality actress, Natacha Akide, often known as Tacha, has released gorgeous photoshoots, in celebration of her “23rd birthday.”

The reality TV personality exhibited her impeccable sense of style on her Instagram page, sharing beautiful pictures of herself donning an exquisite two-piece yellow feathery suit paired with silver heels.

In addition to the striking pictures, Tacha’s Instagram post included a video of her confidently cat walking, adding an extra touch of glamour to her birthday celebration.

“BiRTHDAY GiRl TACHA!!!! Trending #1 IN NIGERIA!!!🎈🎈 20 FUCKING THREE!!!🎈🚨🎂 Happy Birthday TO ME,” Tacha captioned the video and another post.



There were speculations surrounding Tacha’s 23rd birthday, as she gained widespread recognition in 2019 after participating in the Big Brother reality TV show at the age of 23, and she turned 24 later that same year.

Despite the speculations, reality TV stars like Nengi, Alex Unusual, Olivia, Irene, and others extended heartfelt wishes to Tacha. Her comments section was flooded with congratulations from her fans.

Watch the video below …